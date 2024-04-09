Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,669,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,179,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,664,000 after purchasing an additional 229,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,508,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 674,716 shares during the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

