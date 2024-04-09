SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 3.8%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 11,112,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 57,079,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SOUN shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.90 price objective (down previously from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 410,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,723. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

