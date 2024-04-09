Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,398,406 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 353,022 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Southwestern Energy worth $94,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,613,000 after buying an additional 9,709,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after buying an additional 9,729,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,735,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

