Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.29

Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 409518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Spanish Mountain Gold Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.24 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 24.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Get Spanish Mountain Gold alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lembit Janes bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 1,102,000 shares of company stock worth $191,222 over the last three months. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.