Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 99.28% from the stock’s current price.
Spartan Delta Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.
Spartan Delta Company Profile
