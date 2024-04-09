Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) PT Set at C$5.50 by BMO Capital Markets

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) received a C$5.50 price target from investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 48.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.22.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 127,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$642.57 million, a PE ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of C$2.63 and a twelve month high of C$16.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$77.32 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 111.86% and a return on equity of 68.13%. Equities analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.3617619 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

