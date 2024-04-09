SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 141,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 365,263 shares.The stock last traded at $22.22 and had previously closed at $22.12.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWX. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 386,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,441,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 486.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 130,024 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 22,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

