SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.82

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.82 and last traded at $46.68, with a volume of 2082036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.37.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.