SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is WESPAC Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 7.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $217.39. 11,270,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,223,594. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $218.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.03 and its 200-day moving average is $188.22.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

