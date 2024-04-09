SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $217.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $217.56.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

