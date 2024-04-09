SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Burney Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.