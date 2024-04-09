SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Acquired by Financial Guidance Group Inc.

Financial Guidance Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7,237.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 178,903 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 125,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,124,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.54. 22,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,514. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.38. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $76.26.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

