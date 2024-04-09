SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 41,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $90.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.46. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

