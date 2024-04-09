SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Stock Position Cut by Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,499,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273,870 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for about 56.5% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd owned about 6.50% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $97,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000.

Shares of SPYX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.38. 2,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,248. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

