SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

MDY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $548.20. 150,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,644. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $529.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.39. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

