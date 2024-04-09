SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Position Increased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,609,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,984,000 after acquiring an additional 105,704 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,695,000 after acquiring an additional 718,735 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 85.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,522,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,011,000 after acquiring an additional 703,322 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,970,000 after acquiring an additional 145,395 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,199,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

KRE stock opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.94. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

