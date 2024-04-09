SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 88,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 29,071 shares.The stock last traded at $152.89 and had previously closed at $153.22.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 104,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,153,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,862,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

