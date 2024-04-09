Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 559.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $83.71 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $63.64 and a 52 week high of $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.76.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $692.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.20 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 63.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.65%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

