Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOY. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total value of C$48,312.25. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$34.05 on Thursday. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$31.43 and a twelve month high of C$39.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.19.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$684.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.03 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 2.9905091 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

