Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.23

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.23 and last traded at $41.23, with a volume of 7751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Sprott alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SII

Sprott Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Sprott had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Institutional Trading of Sprott

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 50,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,261 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 28.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.