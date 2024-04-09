Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.20

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 94417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 248.9% in the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.