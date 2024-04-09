Sprott (TSE:SII) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.91

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$55.91 and last traded at C$55.55, with a volume of 11300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$55.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SII. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sprott from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Sprott Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$49.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of C$49.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 2.9994451 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprott Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.336 per share. This is an increase from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.21%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

See Also

