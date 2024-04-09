Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,983,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $2,334,400.00.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.30. 428,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 105.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Sprout Social Company Profile



Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

