SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.96.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other SSR Mining news, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 13,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total transaction of C$81,046.64. In other news, Director Rod Antal sold 52,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total value of C$316,040.62. Also, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 13,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total transaction of C$81,046.64. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSRM opened at C$6.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.92. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.10 and a 12-month high of C$23.71.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

