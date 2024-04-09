SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 497,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,825,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

SSRM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC downgraded SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 178.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

