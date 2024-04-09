STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 121.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 524,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 137.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

