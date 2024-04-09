Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock Position Lifted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 833,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,520,000 after buying an additional 36,652 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

STWD opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 179.44%.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

