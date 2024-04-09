Status 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.28 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $183.54 million and $6.28 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,437,279 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at http://status.im/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

