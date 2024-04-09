Status One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.88 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, Status has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $182.41 million and $6.88 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,437,279 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,431,489.3123436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04869167 USD and is up 4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $7,722,216.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

