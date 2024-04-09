Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $150.63 million and $11.31 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,215.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $690.13 or 0.00997076 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.63 or 0.00141051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00047827 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00193502 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00046028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.62 or 0.00138144 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 459,425,200 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

