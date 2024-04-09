Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$93.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJ shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins reduced their target price on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Stella-Jones Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$79.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.07. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$51.02 and a 1 year high of C$85.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$76.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.08. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of C$688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 5.728789 EPS for the current year.

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Insider Activity at Stella-Jones

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$72.45 per share, with a total value of C$36,225.00. In other news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$72.45 per share, with a total value of C$36,225.00. Also, Director Simon Pelletier bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$73.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,290.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $251,922. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

