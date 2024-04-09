Stellus Capital Investment Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Stellus Capital Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.
Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SCM traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.23. 108,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.17. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,358.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
