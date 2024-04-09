Stellus Capital Investment Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Stellus Capital Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCM traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.23. 108,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.17. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 16.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,358.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

