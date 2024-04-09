Sterling Manor Financial LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,263 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG remained flat at $73.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,111,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,705. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

