Sterling Manor Financial LLC Has $10.32 Million Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC cut its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,832 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for about 8.7% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,153.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,647,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 243.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,275,000 after acquiring an additional 584,857 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,060,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,776,000 after acquiring an additional 501,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 324.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,510,000 after acquiring an additional 491,538 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 461,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,447. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $38.54.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

