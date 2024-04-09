Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SF. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

SF stock opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

