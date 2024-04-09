Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$15.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.81% from the company’s current price.
ASTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Beacon Securities downgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
