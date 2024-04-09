Stiles Financial Services Inc Acquires 1,128 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,943. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

