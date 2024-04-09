Stiles Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,934,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,455. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.74. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $194.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.77.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

