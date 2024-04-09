Stiles Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Price Performance
Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,575. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.36 and a twelve month high of $94.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TTD
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,569 shares of company stock worth $41,213,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trade Desk
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.