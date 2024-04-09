Stiles Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,575. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.36 and a twelve month high of $94.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,569 shares of company stock worth $41,213,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

