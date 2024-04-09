Stiles Financial Services Inc Grows Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $16,338,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 75.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.50.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.86. The company had a trading volume of 453,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,842. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.08 and a 200 day moving average of $165.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $191.27.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

