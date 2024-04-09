Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $1.09 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.03. 863,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $304.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

