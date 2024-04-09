Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases 1,205 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 3.7 %

CSCO stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.01. 26,678,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,820,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $202.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

