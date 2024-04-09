Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases 15,036 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 101.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,870 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,036 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,884,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

