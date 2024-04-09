Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 540 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,485,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 24,743.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 987,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,780,000 after buying an additional 983,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22,539.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 934,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,670,000 after purchasing an additional 930,199 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.01. 1,158,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,918. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.83 and a 200-day moving average of $238.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,958.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

