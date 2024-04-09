Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 706 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. RTX comprises 1.0% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,243,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 920.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 195,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,652,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,157. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.82.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.76.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

