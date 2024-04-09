Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 22,870 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 42% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,090 put options.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.68. 4,310,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,964,473. APA has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

