StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of CVR stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 13.97%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the third quarter worth $202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter worth $41,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

