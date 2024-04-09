StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ERF. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a tender rating and set a $18.85 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.69.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Enerplus had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 12.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

