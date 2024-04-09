StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

SBFG stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $93.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.68.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SB Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 559,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in SB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 399,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in SB Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

