StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.64. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

Smith Micro Software shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, April 11th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, April 11th.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

